IK out to create hurdles in revival of IMF programme: PM

ISLAMABAD, March 11 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was out to create hurdles in the revival of the International Monetary Fund porgramme which was reached during the previous tenure of PTI’s government.

In a short statement in the Urdu language and shared by PM Office Media Wing, the prime minister said the creation of chaos on roads and anarchy was a part and parcel of his agenda, aimed at fanning the fire of instability in the country.

“The timid person did not allow the courts to search him as he is guilty,” he added.

He said Imran Khan did not want the poor people of the country to be lifted from the issues of price inflation and economic pressure nor desired the steering of national resources.

“Imran Khan’s evasion of courts amounts to the height of cowardice,” the prime minister observed.

First, he (Imran) left the IMF programme and now resisting the courts, he said, adding he (IK) had also deviated from his promises and ideals.

On the other hand, the prime minister said, Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Mulsim League-N faced the worst kind of vengeance at the hands of NAB-Niazi connivance in the past.

“We have faced the courts and laws in the trumped-up charges framed against our family members including sons, daughters and sisters,” he added.

The leadership of PML-N endured the ordeals of death cells and braved the unfounded cases of heroin, he added.