ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):Iconic Sindhi and Urdu TV drama actor Gulab Chandio was remembered on his second death anniversary today (January 18).

Gulab Chandio emerged as TV actor in early 80s and started his carrier in Sindhi dramas.

Gulab was born on January 6,1958 in Shahmir Chandio village, Nawabshah district in an agriculturer’s house.

He completed his school and intermediate education from his village. In 1976, he was shifted to Karach where he got a cleric job in the food department, TV channels reported.

Gulab emerged as a television actor in early 1980s and started his career in Sindhi dramas.

Gulab was a well-known Sindhi actor of Pakistani TV drama industry who was recognized for his excellent delivery of dialogues and famous as villain in most of the plays.

Despite being called as devil of Pakistani dramas, Gulab Chandio was a very humble, simple and great human being in real which was completely opposite to his presentation on screen.

Gulab Chandio has shown his talent and acting skills in several dramas including Noori Jan Tamachi, Natak Rang, Gulam Gardish, Zeher Baad, Bewafaiyan, Marvi, Saans Ley Aye Zindagi, Sagar Ka Moti and many more.

His famous plays included Noori Jam Jam Tamachi in which Gulab Chandio’s acting was highly admired by audiences as well as his other dramas like Marvi, Chand Girhan appeared as a bunch of success for Gulab Chandio.

Pakistan folk star, Gulab Chandio’s personality, character and his work in the field of drama industry is the inspiration and motivation for new talent who needs encouragement at the start of their career.

He acted in more than 200 Sindhi and Urdu dramas.

The veteran actor was honoured with Pride of Performance Award by the Government of Pakistan.

He died in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi on January 18, 2019. Gulab was a heart patient with chronic diabetes.