IAEA launches publication highlighting Pakistan’s role in promoting peaceful Nuclear Technology Cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP):Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi has launched a publication ‘Pakistan: Partnering with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for Strengthening South-South Cooperation to highlight the role of Pakistan in strengthening South-South Cooperation through the Promotion of peaceful uses of Nuclear Technology.

At a side event, hosted by Pakistan, to highlight its contributions to South-South cooperation in collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The event was organised on the sidelines of the 67th Session of the General Conference, currently ongoing in Vienna, Austria, and covered the ongoing partnerships of Pakistan with the IAEA under its Technical Cooperation Department for the promotion and transfer of nuclear technology for socioeconomic progress in developing countries.

It was attended by senior-level officials including from the Ghana Nuclear Regulatory Authority which is collaborating with the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA), according to a news release received here on Wednesday.

During his opening remarks, the Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), Raja Ali Raza Anwar, highlighted the great importance Pakistan accorded to the IAEA’s Technical Cooperation Programme due to which significant contributions to developmental gains in diverse fields had been achieved in the country.

These included food, agriculture, human health, nuclear power, water resource management, industry and education.

He pointed out that the objective of the side event was to highlight the expertise and facilities which Pakistan has developed in cooperation with the IAEA and remains willing to share with other interested developing countries. He also took note of the ongoing collaboration between Pakistan and Ghana in the area of nuclear regulatory frameworks.

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Pakistan, Aftab Ahmad Khokher, also addressed the gathering, and shared that Pakistan had a highly developed and multifaceted civil nuclear programme.

He added that the country had made strides in harnessing nuclear science and technology in various fields and appreciated the decades-long productive and mutually beneficial collaborative relationship that existed with the IAEA.

He also highlighted that, in a significant development, Pakistan had been successful in producing coloured cotton and was currently planning its large-scale production.

During the event, remarks were also delivered by senior-level officials from PAEC and PNRA. From the IAEA, the Deputy Director General of the Technical Cooperation Department as well as the Director, of Technical Cooperation Asia Pacific (TCAP) and Director, of Technical Cooperation Africa (TCAF) also addressed the participants.