Canada to assist Pakistan in combating climate change, enhance its resilience

QUETTA, Sep 27 (APP): Canadian High Commissioner, Ms Leslie Scanlon Wednesday said Canada will provide assistance to combat climate change vagaries in Pakistan and enhance the resilience of its regions prone to global warming impacts and aftershocks of environmental degradation.

The effective public engagement is therefore key to success in planning for coping with climate change and the community needs to be aware in order to prevent climate catastrophes, said the Canadian High Commissioner while addressing the closing ceremony of the three-day training workshop organized by a social organization Wang here at Bela, Balochistan.

She said, “Climate change causes a lot of damage to humanity and the planet. To reduce its impact and protect our environment and future generations, adopting more sustainable and nature-friendly practices is essential”.

Leslie Scanlon said reducing carbon emissions, conserving natural resources, and living in harmony with nature to ensure a healthier and more sustainable future for all was the need of the hour to ward off the adverse effects of climate change.

It is a global responsibility to tackle climate change and work towards a more sustainable and resilient co-existence with our natural environment, she added.

Leslie Scanlon said that Canada, including Wang and others, are working to mobilize youth against climate change in Pakistan.

The Canadian High Commissioner said that having an eco-friendly organization in Bela and their efforts to improve the environment was commendable, whereas the Canadian mission will provide great support in the area for climate-related interventions.