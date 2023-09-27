Madad Ali Sindhi expresses grief over loss of lives in Kandhkot district of Sindh

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP):Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi Wednesday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to the explosion of a rocket launcher in the Kandhkot district of Sindh.

In a statement, the federal minister expressed condolences and heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved family members.

He called for a timely investigation to prevent such incidents in future. “We need to fully investigate how such material reached this area”.

He said that the terrorists involved in this brutality should be arrested immediately.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.