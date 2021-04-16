HEC announces National Research Programme of PKR 20 mln

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP): The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced Research Proposals under its three-years National Research Programme for Universities (NRPU) 2021.

According to the official sources, an amount of PKR 20 million has been reserved for the project with a duration of maximum three years.

HEC, in that regard, has invited applications from faculty members of public and private sector universities/degree awarding institutions to submit proposals in basic and applied research that will be selected competitively using a merit-based and transparent evaluation and selection process.

Highlighting the key features of the program, the sources told APP that NRPU is a flagship Research Programme of HEC for funding research grants on competitive merit for high quality and promising scientific research projects that demonstrate strategic relevance and impact to local industry and society.

For further information regarding the proposal submission, requirements and the evaluation process, the applicants are encouraged to visit www.hec.gov.pk/site/nrpu.

HEC has announced the April 30, 2021 as deadline for full project proposal submission.