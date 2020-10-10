Govt committed to restore capital’s glory through beautification: Ali Awan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Saturday said the government was committed to restoring the capital’s glory by carrying out extensive development work in the Federal Capital.

In a Tweet, he said the CDA after getting four civic departments from the Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) has initiated repair and maintenance works to ensure better civic services such as functional traffic signals and street lights, improved road infrastructure, and upgraded green belts and parks.

“After handing over of 4 key departments from MCI to CDA, repair and maintenance works have started to fix traffic/street lights, lane markings, road patch work, cleaning green belts & parks. We will return its glory & beauty to Islamabad,” he said.

The government has recently transferred four departments back to the CDA from MCI that included water, sanitation and environment wings.