ISLAMABAD, Apr 28 (APP): President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday describing the highest toll of 201 deaths recorded on Tuesday as “alarming” said following the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) discipline was a most for all.

“New Covid cases increased by 800, yesterday to 5292 & alarmingly highest toll of 201 deaths was recorded,” the President said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

“All efforts of economic recovery & livelihood are under threat. Hospital beds, ICUs (Intensive Care Units), Oxygen, ventilators may become inadequate if numbers go up. We MUST follow SOP discipline,” he added in his tweet.