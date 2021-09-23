FMs of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia discuss bilateral, regional issues

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday and exchanged views on matters of bilateral and regional interest.



The two Foreign Ministers expressed satisfaction at the close cooperation between the two fraternal countries in all spheres including at the United Nations. They discussed a number of issues of bilateral importance and also exchanged views on the latest situation in Afghanistan.



Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historic and deep-rooted fraternal ties which have stood the test of time. Recalling the visit of the Saudi Foreign Minister to Pakistan in July 2021, the Foreign Minister stressed on the importance of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries to enhance the growing momentum in bilateral relations.



The Foreign Minister also apprised his counterpart on the ongoing human rights violations and illegal demographic changes in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).



Foreign Minister Qureshi stressed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of crucial importance for Pakistan and the region. He added that sustained and positive engagement of the international community was critical for preventing a humanitarian crisis, averting an economic collapse, and supporting long-term development and stability in Afghanistan.



The two Foreign Ministers agreed to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields and continue close collaboration on all issues of mutual interest.