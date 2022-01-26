Fawad condemns Sindh police hooliganism against peaceful MQM protesters

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday strongly condemned the hooliganism of Sindh police against the peaceful Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) workers who were holding protest against the recently passed local government law by the provincial government.

At a time when an event like the Pakistan Super League was about to take place, there was no justification to such a violent incident, the minister said in a tweet.

ایم کیو ایم کے پر امن احتجاج پر سندہ حکومت کی غنڈہ گردی کی شدید مذمت کرتے ہیں، ایسے وقت میں جب PSL جیسا ایونٹ ہونے جا رہا ہے اس پر تشدد واقعے کا کوئ جواز نہیں تھا، PTI سندہ کی لیڈرشپ اس واقع کا بغور جائزہ لے رہی ہے اور ہماری تمام حمائیت ایم کیو ایم کے ساتھ ہے۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 26, 2022

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership of Sindh chapter was closely monitoring the situation, he said and assured of his full support to the MQM.