Fawad condemns Quetta blast

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday condemned the Quetta blast that claimed two lives and left a dozen injured.

In a statement, the minister sympathized with the families of the deceased police personnel and prayed early recovery of the injured.

He said terrorists wanted to worsen law and order situation in Balochistan and such cowardly act won’t dampen our spirits. Every attempt to harm the peace of the country, especially of Balochistan will fail. He said the nation stands by its security forces in the war against terrorism as they have rendered valuable sacrifices to restore law and order in country and their sacrifices would not go in vain.