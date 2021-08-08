Sheikh condemns Quetta blast, seeks report

ISLAMABAD, Aug 08 (APP):Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Sunday strongly condemned the Sarena Chowk Quetta bomb blast, saying it would not shake the resolve of security forces to resolutely fight the menace of terrorism.

According to the spokesman of the Ministry, the minister has sought a report of the blast from the Balochistan government.

He expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives of Police personnel in the incident. He extended his condolences to the families who lost their dear ones and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

He said that full support will be provided to the Balochistan government for maintaining law and order.

He termed the blast by terrorists to target the police a cowardly act. He said the morals of security forces are high and they are determined to neutralize such nefarious designs at all costs.

“No one will be allowed to sabotage peace and prosperity of the country at any cost,” Sheikh Rasheed said.