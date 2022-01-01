Fawad calls for reducing bitterness in 2022

ISLAMABAD, Jan 01 (APP):Minister for Information and Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that at the beginning of the new year 2022, there was need to reduce the bitterness among our ranks.
In a tweet, he said that the government and the opposition should hold consultations about elections, economy, political and judicial reforms.
He said Pakistan was a great country and “we need a sense of responsibility.”
He said that uproar in the Parliament degraded politicians in the eyes of the common man.