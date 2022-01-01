Fawad calls for reducing bitterness in 2022

ISLAMABAD, Jan 01 (APP):Minister for Information and Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that at the beginning of the new year 2022, there was need to reduce the bitterness among our ranks.

سال 2022 نئے سال کے آغاز پر سمجھتا ہوں ہمیں تلخیاں کم کرنے کی ضرورت ہے،حکومت اور اپوزیشن الیکشن، معیشت، سیاسی اور عدالتی اصلاحات کیلئےگفتگو کریں پاکستان ایک عظیم ملک ہے ہمیں اپنی ذمہ داریوں کے احساس کی ضرورت ہے پارلیمان میں فساد عام آدمی کی نظر میں سیاستدانوں کا وقار کم کرتا ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 1, 2022

In a tweet, he said that the government and the opposition should hold consultations about elections, economy, political and judicial reforms.

He said Pakistan was a great country and “we need a sense of responsibility.”

He said that uproar in the Parliament degraded politicians in the eyes of the common man.