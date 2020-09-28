FAO Inaugurates Market Structures and Livestock Sheds in South Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Monday inaugurated Fruits, Vegetable and livestock market infrastructures established in South Waziristan under the patronage of United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The initiative, amid at the restoration and establishment of new market infrastructure and enterprise development services under which 13 cluster-based packing sheds, five fruit and vegetable auction sheds and three livestock markets will be established, said a news release received here.

The project has successfully completed five market structures including one livestock market, two fruit and vegetable packing sheds and a couple of fruit and vegetable auction sheds in North Waziristan, Khyber and specifically in South Waziriztan.

The vegetable and fruit enterprise establishment will not only support value chain development and improved agriculture practices in the merged districts for year round production, but will also provide a viable environment for fruits, vegetable and livestock management creating market linkages for farmers amidst COVID-19.

During the challenging times of COVID-19, the FAO Representative in Pakistan Mina Dowlatchahi said

FAO has continued its support to all the food actors, improve their livelihoods and economic situation, improve the supply chain, and contribute to the economic development of the region.

She said that Introducing innovation in the local agriculture systems, together with capacity development of Farmers Collective Centers and Farmer Field School approach has allowed to strengthen the agriculture supply chain.

FAO was also supporting 42,763 households under ‘Restoring Subsistence and Commercial Agriculture in Tribal Districts’ project in newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The project aims to significantly contribute to reduction of poverty, and economic inequalities through the resumption of food production and restoration and improvement of agriculture-based livelihoods in the target areas, despite COVID19.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of District South Waziristan, local district administration, FAO officials and local farmers, traders’ community were present on the occasion.

In a video messages on the social media, Gregory Macris, United States’ Consul General in Peshawar, and Waleed Mahdi, International Coordinator, FAO, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also appreciated the strong partnership between Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FAO, USAID and the local communities.