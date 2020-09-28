NLCC surveys 178,475 hectares of land under anti-locust operation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): The National Locust Control Center (NLCC) surveyed around 178,475 hectares area of land during the past twenty-four hours and carried out locust control operation in Sindh province.

According to press statement issued here on Monday by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, no locust was found in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtukhwa, Balochistan and Punjab.

However, the presence of locust was observed in Karachi (Sindh) where anti-locust operation was carried out on an area of 40 hectares.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the past 6 months, the locust control operations have been carried out on 1,131,930 hectares of land across the country.