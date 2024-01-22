Expert for availability of essential medicines of ‘Diabetic patients’, awarness drives

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP):The health expert on Monday stressed the need for concerted efforts with awareness campaigns to improve the lives of ‘diabetic patients’ and asked the authorities concerned to ensure the availability of essential medicines in pharmacies as diabetes Sufferers are at risk of life-threatening complications.

Talking to a private news channel, Assistant Professor Dr Syed Muhammad Hassan expressed fear that the rapidly rising level of diabetes in Pakistan presents a significant challenge to the health and well-being of individuals and families in the country.

Policymakers and health decision-makers must collectively make more efforts to improve the lives of people with diabetes and prevent the condition in those at high risk of developing it, he added.

Pakistan has around 34 million people or 26.7% of the adult population (20-79 years) who are diabetic, much higher than the global average of 1 out of every 10 persons, he mentioned.

He said that the insulin shortage in various cities is an extremely pressing and alarming issue, adding if the current situation prevails more diabetics who require insulin will be at risk of further complications like heart attacks and kidney failures.

Replying to a question, he stressed the importance of educating parents about early diagnosis and ensuring physicians receive proper training for timely and accurate identification of the condition.

Children with diabetes should gain easy access to free insulin and blood glucose monitoring equipment for better disease management, he emphasized.