Bilawal grieves over death of PEMRA chairman’s brother

KARACHI, Jan 22 (APP):The Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of PEMRA Chairman Mohammed Saleem Baig’s brother.

In a condolence message on Monday, he condoled with Mohammad Saleem on the death of his brother Zafar Baig.

He also prayed for the departed soul.