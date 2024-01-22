Bilawal grieves over death of PEMRA chairman’s brother

Bilawal-Bhutto-Zardari

KARACHI, Jan 22 (APP):The Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of PEMRA Chairman Mohammed Saleem Baig’s brother.
In a condolence message on Monday, he condoled with Mohammad Saleem on the death of his brother Zafar Baig.
He also prayed for the departed soul.

