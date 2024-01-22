KARACHI, Jan 22 (APP):The Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of PEMRA Chairman Mohammed Saleem Baig’s brother.
In a condolence message on Monday, he condoled with Mohammad Saleem on the death of his brother Zafar Baig.
He also prayed for the departed soul.
Bilawal grieves over death of PEMRA chairman’s brother
