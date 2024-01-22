Election Commissioner takes notice of absent polling staff during training

KARACHI, Jan 22 (APP): The Provincial Election Commissioner of Sindh Sharifullah on Monday expressed his concern over the lack of interest and absenteeism of the polling staff during the training for upcoming general elections.

While taking notice, he issued strict instructions to the district returning officers and returning officers across Sindh to take strict legal action against the absent staff and asked them to ensure attendance of the staff in the training.

Sharifullah said that any type of negligence would not be tolerated in the process of free, fair and peaceful conduct of the elections.