Every district needs specialized hospital for psychological disorder ailments: Health Minister

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP): Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel on Monday said that every single district of Pakistan should have a specialized hospital for the treatment of mental and psychological disorders.

Speaking here at the floor of the National Assembly, the minister said that the nation was under immense stress for the last four years due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan.

He told the national assembly that several students appeared for the MDCAT test, calling it a historical moment that the test was conducted across Pakistan starting and ending at the same time.

He said the provinces were allowed to take tests according to their own syllabus and the entire procedure completed successfully.

He said in the past, students used to pay fees in thousands of rupees and syllabus used to be different for every student and examination papers used to be prepared in centre.