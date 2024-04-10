Ethiopian envoy celebrates Eid with Pakistan Sweet Home’s kids

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP): Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula on Wednesday offered Eid prayers at the Faisal Mosque and distributed gifts among orphans of the Pakistan Sweet Home.

On the occasion, the Ambassador also extended Eid greetings to all the children and had an interaction with them in presence of Zamurd Khan, the Patron-In-Chief of Pakistan Sweet Home that provided shelter, food, medical treatment and education to a large number of orphans in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Jemal Beker Abdula extended warm wishes to all the Muslims including those in Ethiopia and Pakistan on Eid-ul-Fitr.

He lauded the role being played by Pakistan Sweet Home in bringing positive changes in lives of the children by providing them quality education, food and health care facilities under one roof.

The ambassador said he had dedicated his Eid to the children of Pakistan Home to accomplish true spirit of the holy month of Ramazan that taught us compassion, sharing and caring.

“As we bade farewell to this month of Rehma and Ibadah, it is imperative to remember the needy segments of our society with what the Allah has given us. Let us share what we have love, care, and support to those needy segment of our society,” the ambassador remarked.

He called Pakistan his second home and Pakistanis as one of the most charitable nation in the world.

Zamurd Khan, the Patron-In-Chief of Pakistan Sweet Home also spoke on the occasion and expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for his kind gesture.