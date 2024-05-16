Sindh Minister for Transport and Mass Transit, Information and Excise and Taxation Sharjeel Inam Memon talking to media persons at Orangi Town.

- Call for measures in areas at risk of flood to avert loss of lives properties in upcoming monsoon
- At Arab summit, UN chief reaffirms call to Israel to halt Rafah assault as aid stocks dwindle
- All my assets declared: Mohsin Naqvi
- AJK PM expresses gratitude to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif for announcing a historic Rs. 23 billion uplift package
- Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Karachi, Yang Yundong addressing during seminar in celebration of 73rd Anniversary of China-Pakistan Diplomatic Relations at Consulate General of China.
