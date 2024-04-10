Khawaja Asif  offers Eid prayers in Sialkot

SIALKOT, Apr 10 (APP):Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated with devotion and religious fervour in the district.

Eid prayers were offered at different mosques and open places in the city and other parts of the district.

On this occasion, strict security measures were adopted by the district administration for maintaining law and order in the district.

The Ulema, while addressing Eid-ul-Fitr congregations, stressed people to live their lives in accordance

with the teachings of Islam.

In Sialkot, Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif offered Eid prayers at Sialkot Cantt in his

constituency. Special prayers were also offered for the country’s development, stability and peace.

After Eid prayer, Khawaja Asif also met with people and exchanged Eid greetings.