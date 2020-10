LAHORE, Oct 18 (APP):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the people who were conspiring against national security, stability and economy were enemies of the country and government would not allow them to succeed.

He said the protests of the opposition had been completely flopped, adding that they were making a futile attempt to stay politically alive through protests.

He was talking to various delegations of the party including Provincial Minister for Higher Education Yasir Humayun at Governor’s House on Sunday in which reforms in universities, other measures including shifting universities to solar, government and political issues were discussed.

Sarwar while talking to provincial minister said that merit and transparency should be ensured 100 percent in all the universities of Punjab.

For the first time, people were being brought to all positions, including Vice Chancellors on merit, so that Pakistan can move forward successfully in the field of education.

“Inshallah, we are striving to make Punjab universities among top 500 universities in the world” he said and added that universities would be completely free from political interference. By shifting universities to solar, millions of rupees would be saved annually, he added.

Talking to party delegations, Governor Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the embodiment of national aspirations. All government policies were also aimed for protecting the interests of Pakistan and the people.

“We will not back down from transparent and impartial accountability in the country” he said.

Punjab Governor said that when the people had given the mandate to make government for five years, then the opposition had no justification to engage in politics of anarchy and disorder.

He mentioned “We will not be afraid of opposition meetings.”

He said that the general elections in the country would be held on time in 2023.