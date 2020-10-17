SWABI, Oct 18 (APP):Chairman Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday paid a short visit to Swabi district where he offered condolence to ANP’s former district General Secretary over the death of his cousin.

Sanjrani went to the residence of former ANP General Secretary, Swabi, Haji Muhammad Islam Khan in Moza Dhok Yusufi and offered heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved family.

He also offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed for fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the loss with courage.

Senator Nauman Khan and Senator Dilawar Khan were also present on the occasion.