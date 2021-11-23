Dr. Sania releases informational video on Ehsaas Rashan Riayat program registration

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar Tuesday released an informational video on Ehsaas Rashan Riayat program registration process through 8171 SMS service.

In the video message, Dr. Sania said that 8171 SMS service has been started to facilitate the people seeking registration for Ehsaas Rashan program. For registration purpose, she explained that any member of the family can send his or her Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number to 8171 from the mobile number registered in his name.

The member would receive the message regarding his eligibility for the program through the same 8171 SMS service within two weeks, she said.

“Only one member of each family will be eligible for Ehsaas Rashan Riayat program while the program will overall benefit 20 million families”, she said. Dr. Sania said that the grocery merchants will only be able to register for the Ehsaas Rashan program through the web portal: https://ehsaasrashan.pass.gov.pk/.