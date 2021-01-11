Disinfo Lab reveals Indian propaganda of highest intensity against Pakistan: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Jan 11 (APP): Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Monday said the European Union Disinfo Lab had revealed that India had employed the highest intensity propaganda against Pakistan during its 15-year long disinformation campaign.

According to the Disinfo Lab report ‘Indian Chronicles’, the Indian fake media campaign was carried out by Shirvastav Group through false media outlets, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and news outlets, the ISPR DG told a media briefing.

He said sham media outlets were highlighting fake protests and using motivated content against Pakistan. “The Indian newswire service ANI used to make the motivated content viral.

Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) affiliated Aglaya company – an expert in hacking and Internet networking – has been part of this 15-year sham media campaign.”

Major General Babar said the EU Disinfo Lab had exposed undeniable evidence of Indian hand behind terror acts on the Pakistani soil.

He said before dissecting the Indian disinformation campaign against Pakistan it was necessary to ascertain the course being followed by India and Pakistan.

He said “Pakistan during the past 20 years has fought a successful war against terrorism and proved to be a responsible state.”

In over 1,200 operations, almost all terror outfits had been eliminated in the country, with killing of over 18,000 terrorists.

He said in the legal domain, adequate legislation was enacted in order to curb extremism and terrorism, besides coordinated action was launched against such organizations through a comprehensive strategy.

For international peace and security, he said, the security forces of Pakistan had either arrested or killed over 1,100 Al-Qaeda terrorists, besides sharing intelligence with more than 70 countries.

Pakistan sacrificed more than 83,000 innocent lives in the fight against terrorism and bore $126 billion economic losses, he added.

On the contrary, the DG ISPR said, India in the past two decades had increased provocations on Pakistan’s eastern border, perpetrated the worst human rights violations and laid the military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for more than one and a half years, and in February 2019 made an abortive attempt of aggression against Pakistan.