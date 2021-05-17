CPEC Authority to undertake more projects in Faisalabad: Asim Saleem Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lt. Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Monday said the development work on Allama Iqbal Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Faisalabad was in full swing and so far 33 percent land had been purchased by 69 investors.

The total sale-able land in Allama Iqbal Special Economic Zone was 2,276 acres, the Chairman CPEC Authority said in a tweet.

He added that 182 acres of land was purchased by 07 foreign investors.

He further said that several Pakistani and foreign industries have started construction work in Special Economic Zone.

 

 

