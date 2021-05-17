ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the ministries to ensure quick and robust follow-up on the outcome of his recent successful visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister was chairing a high-level meeting on the follow-up of his successful visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The foreign secretary made a presentation on the key outcomes. The meeting was attended by federal ministers.

“Recalling the warm hospitality and keen interest of the Saudi leadership in forging closer cooperation with Pakistan in diverse fields, in particular bilateral economic and investment ties, the prime minister urged the ministries to ensure quick and robust follow-up on the outcomes,” PM office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister underscored the importance of assiduous follow-up to realize the true potential of the special relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He also laid special emphasis on initiating agreements to promote Saudi investments in Pakistan.

The prime minister tasked the ministries to develop close liaison with their Saudi counterparts to develop tangible outcomes for the benefit of both countries, within a time bound manner.

He stressed that significant potential existed in bilateral cooperation in trade, commerce, energy, tourism, and manpower export to Saudi Arabia.

Highlighting the potential of Saudi vision 2030, the prime minister mentioned the prospects of job opportunities in skilled and semi-skilled sector for Pakistanis in the coming decade, which, if optimally utilized, could help transform Pakistan’s economy and development.