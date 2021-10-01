Danish Foreign Minister lauds Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, successful evacuation operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Oct 01 (APP):Minister of Foreign Affairs Denmark Jeppe Kofod Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ).

Danish Foreign Minister appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations, efforts for regional stability, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

He also pledged to further improve cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said that Pakistan valued its relations with Denmark and earnestly looked forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interest.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation and collaboration and partnership in Humanitarian measures in Afghanistan were discussed.