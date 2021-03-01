ISLAMABAD, Mar 01 (APP): The national tally on Monday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 22,098 with 1,392 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,094 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Thirty six corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 32 of them were under treatment in hospital and four in their respective quarantines and homes on Sunday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 18 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 28 percent, Peshawar 18 percent and Lahore 34 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in Four major areas of Gujrat 94 percent, Peshawar 37 percent, Lahore 24 percent and ICT 24 percent.

Around 206 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 38,338 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 10,057 in Sindh, 16,777 in Punjab, 6,344 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,907 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 383 in Balochistan, 330 in GB, and 540 in AJK.

Around 546,371 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 581,365 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 10,243, Balochistan 19,049, GB 4,956, ICT 44,373, KP 72,424, Punjab 172,054 and Sindh 258,266.

About 12,896 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,350 perished in Sindh among seven of them died during past 24 hours. Five in the hospital and two out of the hospital.

5,363 in Punjab had died with 13 deaths in past 24 hours occurred in the hospital. 2,079 in KP where five of them died in hospital and two out of the hospital on Sunday, 501 in ICT among five deaths in the hospital during past 24 hours, 200 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 301 in AJK among four of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Sunday.

A total of 8,990,176 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,005 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.