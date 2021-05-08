ISLAMABAD, May 08 (APP):The national tally on Saturday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 82,731 with 4,109 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 4,957 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

One hundred and twenty corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 110 of whom were under treatment in hospital and 10 out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 120 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 56 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Lahore 64 percent, Multan 70 percent, Gujranwala 62 percent and Peshawar 46 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gujranwala 59 percent, Swabi 54 percent, Peshawar 58 percent and Multan 62 percent.

Around 638 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 48,103 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 13,676 in Sindh, 20,234 in Punjab, 7,744 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,945 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,287 in Balochistan, 372 in GB, and 845 in AJK.

Around 752,712 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 854,240 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 17,763, Balochistan 23,186, GB 5,367, ICT 77,684, KP 123,150, Punjab 316,334 and Sindh 290,756.

About 18,797 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,722 have perished in Sindh among 24 of them died in hospital on Friday.

8,951 in Punjab had died with 60 deaths occurred in past 24 hours. 50 of them in the hospital and 10 out of hospital. 3,562 in KP where 25 of them died in hospital on Friday, 706 in ICT among four of them died in the hospital on Friday, 246 in Balochistan among three of them died in the hospital on Friday, 107 in GB and 503 in AJK among four of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Friday.

A total of 12,149,935 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 638 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 5,411 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.