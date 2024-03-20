Court acquits PTI founder in two more cases

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):A local court on Wednesday acquitted PTI’s founder Imran Khanb in two more cases pertaining to long march and vandalizing the public property.

Judicial Magistrate Sohaib Bilal Islamabad accepted the acquittal plea of PTI founder Imran Khan and others in the said cases.

The court said that the founder PTI and others are accused of inciting people for violence during the long march. If the public was incited by the accused, then the prosecution will have to prove it, it said.

The court said that no proof have been submitted to it against the accused, the record was insufficient to run a case against them. Subsequently, the accused are acquitted in two cases registered in Bara Kahu police station.

It should be noted that the court of Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi has also acquitted founder PTI in two other cases pertaining to the violence.