LESCO detects 402 power pilferers in 24 hours

LAHORE, Mar 20 (APP):The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 402 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 188th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here Wednesday that the company also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 208 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations.

On the 188th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 11 were commercial, 04 agricultural, 02 industrial and 385 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 417,574 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 9.791 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 150,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Shafiqabad area; Rs 88,000 detection bill to a power pilferer in Shahdara Town; Rs 85,000 detection bill to another electricity thief also in Tibbi City area; and Rs 75,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Factory area.

During the 188 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 65,556 power connections and 63,906 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 20,058 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 83,105,428 detection units worth Rs 3,153,023,816 to all the power pilferers.