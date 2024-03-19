Court acquits Hassan, Hussain Nawaz in three references

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP):An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday acquitted Hassan and Hussain Nawaz from three references including Flagship, Avenfield Property and Al-Azizia Steel Mills.

The court announced the verdict which was earlier reserved after hearing arguments from respondents. During the course of proceeding, the defence lawyer argued that Islamabad High Court (IHC) had already acquitted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in same reference. The running of trial against his clients would be wastage of court time, he said.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Azhar Maqbol has adopted the stance that the decision of Supreme Court was not a hindrance in this case, adding that this court can announce its verdict.

He said that the main accused have already been acquitted in the three references by the IHC and the prosecution didn’t challenge the verdicts.

The court reserved the verdict and later acquitted the two accused while announcing the decision