Corps Commanders Conference resolves to fully support Govt’s decision to repatriate illegal foreigners after Nov 1st

RAWALPINDI, Oct 17 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday presided over the 260th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held here at GHQ.

The Forum, during the meeting, resolved to fully support the Federal Government’s decision to repatriate and deport all illegal foreigners from November 1st onwards, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The conference participants offered Fateha for the Shuhada of Mastung, Hangu and Zhob incidents during the Holy month of Rabi’ al-Awwal.

The Forum also paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices being continuously offered by the Security Forces and the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for the defence of the motherland while fighting the menace of terrorism.

The participants resolved that all terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working on the behest of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan, would be dealt with the unflinching resolve of the state.

The forum was briefed on prevalent geo-strategic environment, challenges to national security and own strategy in response to the evolving threat.

The Forum reiterated Pakistan Army’s resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against all kinds of direct and indirect threats.

The Forum viewed with concern the developments taking place in Gaza-Israel War and the enormous human cost being imposed on innocent civilians due to the disproportionate use of force by Israel.

The COAS said : “The Palestinian people have unequivocal diplomatic, moral and political support of the Pakistani nation and we will continue to support the principled stance of our brethren for enduring resolution of the Palestinian issue and end to the unlawful occupation of their territories and Muslims’ Sacred Places”.

The participants vowed to fully support the strategic initiatives planned by the Government of Pakistan for the revival of the economy by providing all possible support for the overall well-being of the people of Pakistan.

The Forum also took holistic review of the ongoing actions, being taken against illegal economic activities.

The Army Chief emphasised that “Pakistan Army will continue to provide all-out support to the government and LEAs in taking strict lawful actions against illegal economic activities across the country. Actions against hoarding and smuggling mafias and cartels in different domains will be further strengthened in coming days to rid the country from the negative impact of such ill practices”.

The COAS directed all concerned to support and facilitate the smooth, respectable and safe repatriation and deportation of all illegal foreigners.

The Army Chief stressed on maintaining high standards of professionalism and motivation during operations and achieving excellence during the training of the Formations.