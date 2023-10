ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP): The Federal Government on Tuesday filed an appeal against the Supreme Court’s decision in the NAB law amendment case.

Naming the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and PTI chairman as respondents, it prayed the top court to set aside its judgment and restore the amendments in NAB law.

The government pleaded that the NAB law amendments were not in violation of fundamental rights and that the legislation was the mandate of the Parliament.