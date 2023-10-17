CEC for utilization of all available resource to ensure free, fair elections

KARACHI, Oct 17 (APP): Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, Tuesday stressed on utilization of all available resources for the peaceful conduct of elections and said that free, fair, and impartial polls will guarantee the strengthening of democracy in the country.

The CEC while chairing a meeting held here at Sindh Secretariat to review arrangements regarding upcoming general elections also directed to prepare a special polling plan for the flood-affected areas of Sindh, said a statement issued here.

Member Election Commission Sindh Nisar Durrani, Member Balochistan Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Member Punjab Babar Hassan Bharwana, Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (retd) Ikramullah Khan, Secretary ECP Umar Hameed Khan and Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Ijaz Anwar Chauhan attended the meeting.

Sikandar Sultan Raja said that ECP would provide all possible assistance to the caretaker provincial government for the conduct of free, fair, and transparent elections while assistance of the Pakistan Army and Rangers will also be sought in this regard.

He warned that strict action would be taken against the officials and staff who were found negligent in the election process. Any kind of political favoritism on the part of government employees will not be tolerated and immediate action will be taken on any such complaint, he maintained.

Secretary ECP briefed the meeting on preparations for the general elections including the update of electoral rolls and voter registration process. Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh briefed about arrangements for the general elections made so far while the meeting also reviewed further steps to be taken.

The PEC informed that in Sindh 26783254 registered voters will exercise their right to vote for electing their representatives in 61 and 130 constituencies of National and provincial assemblies respectively.

As many as 19,236 polling stations will be set up across the province among them 4430 were declared highly sensitive while 8080 were declared as sensitive polling stations, he added.

Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Fakhar Alam assured that the Sindh government will provide the fullest assistance to the Election Commission for conducting general elections and all the necessary facilities will be made available at the polling stations. He further said that the provincial government was complying thoroughly with ECP’s directives regarding the transfer and posting of public servants.

Inspector General of Police Sindh Riffat Mukhtar informed that a security plan has been prepared by Sindh Police under which 110334 police personnel will perform security duties in the general elections while the Quick Response Force will also be on high alert to deal with any untoward incident.

Provincial secretaries of the Interior, Local Government, Information and Finance departments as well as the Chairman Planning Board and other officers also attended the meeting.