Commonwealth acknowledgment reflects PMYP initiatives: Rana Mashhood

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP): Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has said that acknowledgment of Commonwealth organization and support in Pakistan’s Youth Development Programmes was a reflection of trust in the government initiatives for empowering youth.

He said this while addressing a press conference along with Technical Adviser to Commonwealth Sushil Ram Chand and Youth Officer Saima Majeed here on Friday.

He said that empowering the youth through financial support was the priority of the government and no compromise would be made on merit to provide equal opportunities to the youth in every field of life.

Rana informed that the Chairmanship of Commonwealth Youth Task Force, Asia Chapter has been awarded to Pakistan for the first time since its formation in 1973, adding recommendations had been forwarded to the honourable delegates of the Commonwealth who are on a visit to Pakistan to set up its regional secretariat in Pakistan to boost the talent and the potential of Pakistani youth.

The Chairman PMYP informed that the National Youth Advisory Council comprising 100 members was being formed on the instruction of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a transparent manner that would put forward the recommendations on Youth issues to the government.

“The forum will provide an opportunity for the youth of Pakistan to showcase their talents,” he added.

Rana Mashhood further said that Pakistan’s economy was heading towards the right direction after the formation of the new government in office and foreign countries and donors were showing confidence in Pakistan’s economic policies and programs and eager to invest billions of dollars in Pakistan.

The Chairman PMYP added that the inflation was decreasing in the country and work on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was being restored which had stalled during the previous government.

Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said that the consistently excellent performance of the national hockey team and qualifying for the final after 13 years in the Azlan Shah Cup was a testament to the selection on merit.

He said that with the timely attention of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the issue of hockey team selection had been resolved on merit.

Rana said that the promotion and development of sports are among the priorities of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the PM will award prizes to the national hockey team for their best performance in the Azlan Shah Hockey Cup.

Speaking on the occasion, Technical Adviser to Commonwealth Sushil Ram Chand appreciated the role of Chairman PMYP Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan in fostering a dynamic and inclusive part for the development of Youth with their global partners.

Reaffirming the commonwealth support to encourage youth in every arena, he lauded the efforts of the Pakistani government for empowering youth and providing opportunities.