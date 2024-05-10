AIOU inks MoU with PDC

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP):Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Premium Diagnostic Center, Islamabad (PDC) to provide lab facilities to employees at discounted rates.

Vice Chancellor, of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood presided over the ceremony.

Dr. Nasir said that the welfare and good health of our employees and their families is our priority, healthy person always performs his duties with full zest.

The MoU was signed by Registrar, AIOU, Raja Umer Yunis, and Director, Corporate Relations, PDC, Muhammad Rashid. President, of the Academic Staff Association (ASA), Dr. Iqbal, President, of the Employees Welfare Association (EWA), Yasir Mehmood, the Medical Officer, Dr. Hira, and other employees were also present at the ceremony.

According to the details of the MoU, PDC will provide facilities for Lab tests at discounted rates to AIOU employees and their families, a 50% discount on medical tests, and a 35% discount on radiology.

PDC will also provide free home sample collection service and other health facilities including x-rays and ultrasound at the doorstep.

EWA is actively working for the welfare of the AIOU employees by signing different MoUs and collaborations to facilitate employees. President, EWA, Yasir Muhammad said that we will continue our efforts for the welfare of the employees and AIOU.