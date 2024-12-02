Collective responsibility of all to ensure equal opportunities, rights for Persons with Disabilities: Gilani

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 02 (APP): Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, on Monday, underscored the collective responsibility to ensure equal opportunities and rights for Persons with Disabilities.

On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Yousuf Raza Gilani said that comprehensive policies have been developed and are being implemented in Pakistan to support the welfare of persons with disabilities, enabling them to lead dignified and independent lives.

He said that recognizing the capabilities of persons with disabilities, encouraging their participation, and providing them with necessary resources and opportunities are hallmarks of a strong and progressive nation.

“I pray that Allah Almighty grants us the ability to fulfil this responsibility in the best possible manner,” he concluded.