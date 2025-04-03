19.4 C
Islamabad
Friday, April 4, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticKundi for promoting unity among all parties
Domestic

Kundi for promoting unity among all parties

12
- Advertisement -
LARKANA, Apr 03 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi Thursday emphasized the government’s efforts to promote unity among all parties, aiming to bring political and economic stability to Pakistan.
Talking to media persons at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, Kundi pointed out the contradictions within PTI, where leaders seek an NRO for their founder while party members make corruption allegations, yet no minister has been held accountable.
Governor highlighted the issue of water scarcity affecting the entire country.
PPP Punjab leader Nadeem Afzal Chan emphasized the PPP government’s role in developing Pakistan’s agriculture, stressing that wheat prices should be based on production costs.
Chan’s comments come at a time when the world, including Pakistan, is grappling with the far-reaching impacts of climate change.
Earlier they visited ancestors Bhutto family graveyard and laid wreaths on the graves of former prime ministers, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and others.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan