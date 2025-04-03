President Zardari vows to carry forward Bhutto’s mission of a progressive, sovereign Pakistan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 03 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari paying tribute to former Prime Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party founder late Zul­fikar Ali Bhutto for his services, struggles, and sacrifices, vowed to carry forward his mission of making Pakistan a developed, sovereign, and people-friendly country.

The president, in his message on the 46th death anniversary of Zul­fikar Ali Bhutto to be observed on Friday (April 4), reiterated his resolve to take every possible step to protect Pakistan’s sovereignty, democracy, and the people’s rights.

Remembering him as a great statesman, a courageous leader, and the true representative of the people, the president said that the late Bhutto set Pakistan on the path of development, sovereignty, and public welfare.

“Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave the nation its first unanimous constitution, laid the foundation of Pakistan’s nuclear program, and gave the country’s foreign policy an independent and sovereign identity,” President Zardari remarked.

He said that under Bhutto’s leadership, Pakistan hosted the Islamic Summit Conference, paving the way for the unity of the Muslim Ummah.

The president also lauded Shaheed Bhutto’s empowerment of workers, farmers, and the underprivileged by granting them their due rights. Besides, the country achieved significant progress in the fields of education, industry, and defense, consequent to the efforts of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, he added.