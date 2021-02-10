RAWALPINDI, Feb 10 (APP): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited Logistics installations in Rawalpindi and appreciated indigenous development and maintenance programme of diverse equipment and concept of one window operation for enhance operational efficiency.

The COAS was briefed regarding various facilities being developed and upgradation of existing infrastructure, said the Military’s media wing in a statement.

The COAS appreciated performance and commitment in provision of top class facilities and services.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Chief of Logistics Staff Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi and Lieutenant General Aamir Abbasi, Quarter Master General.