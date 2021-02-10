An attractive view of fireworks during inauguration of 6 th PSL trophy at Laberty roundabout
APP65-100221 LAHORE: February 10  An attractive view of fireworks during inauguration of 6 th PSL trophy at Laberty roundabout. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP65-100221

APP64-100221
LAHORE: February 10  An attractive view of fireworks during inauguration of 6th PSL trophy at Laberty roundabout. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP66-100221
LAHORE: February 10  An illuminated view of Liberty roundabout during inauguration of 6th PSL trophy. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
ALSO READ  An attractive view of clouds during sunset over the skies of Provincial Capital

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR