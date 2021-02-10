Home Photos An attractive view of fireworks during inauguration of 6 th PSL trophy... PhotosSports Photos An attractive view of fireworks during inauguration of 6 th PSL trophy at Laberty roundabout Wed, 10 Feb 2021, 11:03 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP65-100221 LAHORE: February 10 An attractive view of fireworks during inauguration of 6 th PSL trophy at Laberty roundabout. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari APP65-100221 APP64-100221LAHORE: February 10 An attractive view of fireworks during inauguration of 6th PSL trophy at Laberty roundabout. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari APP66-100221LAHORE: February 10 An illuminated view of Liberty roundabout during inauguration of 6th PSL trophy. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari ALSO READ An attractive view of clouds during sunset over the skies of Provincial Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An attractive view of clouds during sunset over the skies of Provincial Capital Biden sworn in as US president, declaring ‘Democracy has prevailed’ Trump announces he won’t attend Biden’s inauguration