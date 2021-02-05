CMs of Punjab, GB strongly condemn Indian brutalities in IIOJK

LAHORE, Feb 05 (APP): Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Barrister Khalid Khurshid called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Both the chief ministers strongly condemned Indian brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris.

On this occasion, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Azfar Manzur and Secretary to CM Gilgit Baltistan Usman Ahmed signed an MoU. Under the MoU, PITB would assist in developing CM complaint management system, web portal and task management system for GB.

Usman Buzdar assured full cooperation to the GB government, adding that all-out cooperation would be provided in health, education, IT and other sectors. He announced to provide training opportunities to GB’s paramedical staff in nursing colleges, asserting that the issue of reservation of quota for the GB students in provincial medical colleges would also be given sympathetic consideration. The issue of quota in medical colleges would be amicably resolved, he continued.

Meanwhile, the CM termed the PTI’s success in GB elections a victory of the agenda of change and the vision of a new Pakistan.

“The people of Gilgit Baltistan are our brethren and the Punjab government will continue every possible cooperation for the development there,” he assured.

Usman Buzdar stated that the people of Pakistan were standing with Kashmiris like a solid rock and asserted that no power on earth can weaken the immortal relationship between the peoples of Pakistan and Kashmir.

Kashmir would continue to be a part of Pakistan, he repeated.

The hands of the Modi regime were stained with the blood of Kashmiris as every Kashmiri was demanding freedom from Indian yoke, he added and assured to provide every possible cooperation to GB for its development.

GB chief minister thanked Usman Buzdar for extending necessary cooperation adding that this would further promote brotherhood and unity between federating units. “We are thankful to the Punjab government for its cooperation in health, education, IT and other sectors,” he said.

Khalid Khurshid maintained that Indian atrocities had been fully exposed before the world as the Modi regime was facing internal conflicts and strife. Pakistanis have always supported the oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir and the whole nation was united for Kashmir cause under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said.

Khalid Khurshid presented a traditional GB cap “Shanti” to Usman Buzdar and invited him to visit Gilgit Baltistan to watch a polo match.

Usman Buzdar accepted the invitation and announced to visit GB soon. He also gifted a traditional stick of tribal areas to CM Khalid Khurshid.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and others were also present.