LAHORE, Nov 29 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to launch an effective five-day anti-polio campaign in the province from Nov 30.

In a direction issued here on Sunday, the chief minister asked commissioners and deputy commissioners to personally monitor the anti-polio campaign and announced prize for the best performing district during the anti-polio campaign. He said that 2,000 vaccinators would be recruited in order to make polio vaccination more effective.

He directed to pay special attention on the drive in Lahore and some affected districts of South Punjab.

He termed polio as national challenge for the nation. He warned that concerned deputy commissioner would be questioned if polio case and environment sample resulted positive. He said that tempering in data during anti-polio campaign would not be tolerated.

He maintained that 3,500 micro plans had been evolved to make the campaign fruitful, more than 2.5 lakh officers and officials were participating in the anti-polio campaign.

He said that polio vaccine would be administered to more than 1.92 crore children in the province.

Meanwhile, a special meeting of the Provincial Task Force for eradicating Polio was held at the CM’s Office on the directions of the chief minister.

The meeting was briefed that the polio situation had been improved in 13 districts of Punjab but 10 districts of the province were needed more attention as the situation was not satisfactory over there.

Provincial Ministers Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Mian Mahmood Rashid, Dr Murad Raas, Chief Secretary, Provincial Head of WHO, Leader of UNICEF Lahore Team, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Lahore and concerned officials attended the meeting. Whereas commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province attended the meeting through video link.