CM for setting up of integrated tourism zones in merged districts

PESHAWAR, Dec 02 (APP): Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday directed Tourism department to establish at-least three Integrated Tourism Zones (IEZs) in the tribal districts to promote tourism activities.

Presiding over a meeting of Provincial Task Force (PTF) on the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) here he said that merged districts have great potential of tourism and setting of IEZs would give a boost to the provincial economy besides providing opportunities to the tribal people.

The meeting reviewed the overall security situation, progress made so far on developmental projects and matters related to governance and administrations in North Wazirstan district.

The meeting also reviewed progress made so far on the decisions taken in the previous meetings of the Task Force regarding South Wazirstan, Bajur and Kurram districts.

The Chief Minister while stressing upon the need for rapid progress on the construction of public offices buildings and other government infrastructures in the merged areas directed that red letters be issued to the departments who have not yet submitted their demands regarding land acquisitions for their infrastructures.

He also directed the high ups of health departments to have special focus on provision of medical equipments in the hospitals of the merged districts further directing the health and education department to complete the rationalization process of schools and hospitals buildings in the merged areas.

In order to strengthen the Police department in NMDs, Mahmood Khan directed the quarter concerned to provide all the required financial resources on priority basis for the training of Police Personnel and procurement of weapons and vehicles.

The forum expressed its satisfaction on the overall progress made so far in North Wazirstan and lauded the role of district administration and police department in this regard. The forum directed the authorities concerned that such kind of progress be ensured in the rest of the merged districts as well.

Briefing about the overall developmental strategy for North Wazirstan and progress made so far, the forum was informed that various developmental projects worth Rs. 84 billion have been planned for North Wazirstan.

It was added that under the Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP), projects of Rs 26 billion were approved for the district whereas developmental projects costing Rs. 28 billion were the part of Annual Development Program for tribal district North Wazirstan.

The meeting was told that the police department was fully functional in North Wazirstan adding that a total of 255 FIRs have been registered in North Wazirstan during the current year as compared to only 77 FIRs during the previous year.

It was further informed that training of 900 police personnel has been completed while training process of additional 1000 police personnel would soon be started. Similarly, nine police stations have been established in the district, it was added.

The forum was apprised that Counter Terrorism Department has been established in North Wazirstan. In order to provide livelihood opportunities to people of North Wazirstan, a project has been prepared through which round about 7000 employment opportunities would be created for locals.

The meeting was informed that during the last three months, 52 non functional schools of North Wazirstan have been made functional.

The forum on the occasion decided immediate deployment of Assistant Directors of Mines and Minerals and food departments as well as posting of required Assistant Commissioners in the districts.

Briefing about the implementation status on the decisions taken in the previous meetings, it was informed that a follow up mechanism has been prepared to constantly review the progress on developmental activities in merged areas.

A bill regarding acquisition of land for public buildings in merged areas was approved. All the Deputy Commissioners were directed on the occasion to prepare detailed plan for acquisition of lands required for provincial departments.

The forum also decided to prepare economic development plan for merged areas directing that short term, midterm and long term economic activities be prepared for the purpose.

The meeting was informed that a summary regarding establishment of a new sub division in district Bajur would be presented in the upcoming meeting of the provincial cabinet for approval.

It was revealed in the meeting that a project regarding establishment of Police Lines in all merged districts was the part of Annual Development Program whereas PC-1 was also being prepared for the beautification of all major markets of merged districts.

Besides provincial cabinet members Shahram Tarakai, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Akbar Ayub, Iqbal Wazir and Kamran Bangash, the meeting was attended by Corps Commander Peshawar, Lt. Gen. Nauman Mahmood, Chief Secretary, Dr. Kazim Niaz, IGP, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi, concerned administrative secretaries and other relevant officials.