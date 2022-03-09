Chinese envoy thanks COAS for safe, secure environment to CPEC projects

RAWALPINDI, Mar 09 (APP):Chinese Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan Pang Chunxue Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ and thanked the Army Chief for special measures taken for provision of safe and secure environment to CPEC projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability.

During the meeting, the matters of mutual interest, defence collaboration, progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and regional security were discussed in detail, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.



The COAS said that Pakistan valued China’s role in global and regional affairs and looked forward to enhance its bilateral relationship.



He reiterated that all regional countries need to work collectively for enduring peace and stability.



The visiting dignitary also expressed satisfaction over progress on CPEC and ensured to play her role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.