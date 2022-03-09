Moeed chairs meeting on National Security Policy

QUETTA, Mar 09 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister for National Security Dr Moeed Yousuf on Wednesday said the National Security Policy contained a comprehensive national security framework to ensure the safety, security and dignity of every citizen.

He was chairing a high level meeting here on the National Security Policy.

Balochistan Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, Additional Chief Secretary Home Muhammad Hashim Ghalzai, IG Police Mohsin Hassan Butt, Finance Secretary Hafiz Abdul Basit, Secretary Implementation Abdullah Khan, Secretary Social Welfare Abdul Latif Kakar, Secretary Population Welfare Yasir Khan, and Commissioner Division Sohail-ur-Rehman Baloch attended the meeting. Divisional commissioners, DIGs, deputy commissioners and DPOs joined the meeting through video link.

Dr Moeed said Pakistan was fully prepared to deal with any internal or external threat as its security was related to that of its citizens.

He said the National Security Policy, which had been formulated in consultation with all the stakeholders, had placed economic security at its center. A strong economy would create additional resources that could be distributed fairly to maintain military and human security, he added.

It also included food security, security of national resources, water requirement, and internal and external threats to the country, besides maintaining of oil reserves and exploring resources for the coming years, he added.

He said under the policy, the provincial governments would take steps under the umbrella of the National Security Committee while a mechanism for reporting of its implementation would also be worked out.

The meeting also reviewed the recent terrorist incidents in the province.