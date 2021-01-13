Chinese Ambassador calls on Food Security Minister

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP):The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong here on Wednesday called on Minister for National Food Security and Research

Syed Fakhar Imam.

Speaking on the occasion the minister said that Pakistan attaches great value to its relations with China and cooperation between the two countries was ideal.

Fakhar Imam further said that all efforts were under way to further enhance the relationship between Pakistan and China.

The minister suggested foreign exchange programs between the two countries for education and research, especially adaptive research for agriculture to translate Pakistan’s potential to fruitful effort.

The Ambassador recognized Pakistan’s potential in agriculture, urbanization and industrialization. He also suggested for making an online agricultural information exchange platform.

During the meeting both sides agreed to work together for further strengthening in order to translate the bilateral cooperation cordial, productive and meaningful relationship.